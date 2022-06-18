Fernando Alonso rolled back the years on Saturday when he topped the times for Alpine in a wet and incident-filled third practice session for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old Spaniard, a two-time world champion in 2005 and 2006, clocked a best time of one minute and 33.826 seconds on ‘intermediate’ tyres,

Pierre Gasly was second for Alpha Tauri, just 0.053 seconds adrift, with four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin third, 0.055 seconds off the pace.

For Alonso, it was a scintillating performance in treacherous conditions on the demanding and fast Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta