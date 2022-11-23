Fernando Alonso enjoyed “a very special day” on his first drive for new team Aston Martin in a post-season test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The two-time world champion has switched from Alpine to Aston, taking over from Sebastian Vettel whose stellar career reached its chequered flag at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday.

Forty-eight hours later and the class of 2022 cars were having their last spin in the Formula One sunshine.

“It was a very special day, having the first go in the car and trying to feel also the differences (between Alpine and Aston Martin”,” said Alonso.

“Obviously, we raced two days ago here, so it’s very fresh and it’s very useful,” he added.

“I tried to meet all the mechanics, the engineers, and I’ll try to remember a lot of new names, for sure!”

The 41-year-old was not the only driver getting to grips with a change of office.

Pierre Gasly admitted to feeling “emotional” succeeding Alonso at Alpine where the Frenchman joins compatriot Esteban Ocon.

