Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso refused to get carried away after his team equalled the longest unbeaten run for a Bundesliga team with a 2-1 win at Heidenheim on Saturday.

Leverkusen won for the 18th time in 22 league matches to go eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich, making it 32 games without defeat in all competitions this season.

That drew them level with the all-time record set by Hansi Flick’s Bayern across the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

“I’m not going to celebrate the 500-day mark,” said Alonso, who took charge of Leverkusen in October 2022 with the club in the relegation zone.

“I’m satisfied with the game, with the performance and the result.

