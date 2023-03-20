Fernando Alonso took the 100th podium of his career after being reinstated as the third-placed finisher at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix early on Monday.

The Spaniard finished Sunday’s race in third place but was demoted to fourth when he was handed a post-race 10-seconds penalty for an infringement as he tried to serve an earlier five-second penalty in a pit stop.

The stewards judged that a mechanic touched the car with a rear tyre jack before the five seconds had elapsed and so the penalty had not been served correctly.

That handed third place to Mercedes’ George Russell who described the penalty as “harsh”.

