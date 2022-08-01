Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will leave the Alpine team to join Aston Martin on a multi-year contract in 2023, the British team announced in a press release on Monday.

The double world champion, who turned 41 on Friday, will replace German driver Sebastian Vettel, a four-time champion, who last week announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the current season.

“The whole company is very excited to bring Fernando’s incredible experience and brilliant pace and racecraft to the team,” Aston Martin said.

“The recruitment of a special talent such as Fernando is a clear statement of intent from an organisation that has committed to developing a winning Formula One team.”

Alonso, who won his world titles in 2005 and 2006, said the Aston Martin team, which is owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll whose son Lance drives the other car, “is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win” and is “one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today”.

