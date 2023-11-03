Veteran drivers Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo both denied on Thursday that they were about to leave their teams to join Red Bull next season.

Two-time world champion Alonso, 42, angrily hit out at claims he will depart the Aston Martin team to take Sergio Perez’s seat alongside world champion Max Verstappen.

He dismissed the speculation as “the normal paddock rumours from people who try to make fun of it and gain some followers (on social media).”

Speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, he added: “I will make sure there are consequences.”

When asked to elaborate, the Spaniard was advised by a team representative not to go any further.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com