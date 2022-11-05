Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is in desperate need of a win as his side look to turn around their miserable form when they host Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin on Sunday.

Having finished third last season, Leverkusen are now third from bottom with just two wins in 12 games after a catastrophic start to the campaign.

Spanish 2010 World Cup winner Alonso was brought in to stop the rot in October, but has won only one of his seven games in charge so far.

