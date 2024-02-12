Fernando Alonso said he is “attractive” to other Formula One teams but denied any contact with Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton announced he was quitting to drive for Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton’s departure at the end of this season will create a vacancy alongside George Russell, while Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team are also due to have a seat available, with Sergio Perez’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

The 42-year-old’s two-season deal with Aston Martin is up for renewal in 2025, but the Spaniard believes he is capable of competing in F1 until he is 50.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s launch of the team’s AMR24 car, Alonso, who won back-to-back world championships with Renault in 2004 and 2005, said: “I am aware of my situation, which is very unique.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com