Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso on Friday dismissed speculation he could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Klopp made the surprise announcement on Friday he would leave the club he joined in 2015, saying he was “running out of energy.”

Alonso, a former Liverpool player whose unbeaten Leverkusen side sit four points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table, has been linked to a return to the club where he won the 2005 Champions League as a player.

