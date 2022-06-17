Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso warned on Thursday that it will be very difficult for Formula One to introduce rule changes to end the sport’s ‘porpoising’ or bouncing problems.

Speaking before ruling body, the FIA, announced its intention to intervene and “take steps” to control or eliminate the phenomenom, the Spaniard made clear he did not think F1’s teams would reach agreement on any changes.

The Alpine driver said he had not suffered as much as several others, including seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri, who complained bitterly after painful experiences at last Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“Our car is quite good at managing the bouncing effect of this year’s cars,” said the Spaniard at the Canadian Grand Prix on Thursday.

