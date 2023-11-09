Alpha Affiliates, the leading direct advertiser for the iGaming industry, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated iGaming event of the year, SiGMA Europe 2023. As a rapidly growing force in affiliate marketing for iGaming operators worldwide, Alpha Affiliates will showcase its latest innovative offerings and unveil plans ahead at the prestigious conference, taking place in Malta from 13th-17th November.

Their attendance comes following significant growth, achieving over 15,000 partners across more than 50 countries, and over 2,000,000 players worldwide. The company, which witnessed a 20% upsurge in new partners this year, now looks to strengthen their international network at SiGMA Europe, networking with top affiliates at the heart of the iGaming world.

Attendees can stop by booth 2147 in the MMH Malta to meet the Alpha Affiliates team, learn more about the company’s vision and values, discuss new partnerships and take advantage of networking opportunities. The team will also be offering affiliates an exclusive preview of the company’s cutting-edge affiliate platform, along with its suite of performance marketing tools, designed to boost conversions and achieve outstanding results.

Alpha Affiliates will be bringing the fun to SiGMA Europe at their two-storey stand, hosting happy hours in the lounge bar with signature cocktails, providing a fully stocked coffee bar for a pick me up during the event, and running prize giveaways with cash and merch prizes up for grabs at Alpha Affiliates’ cash machine.

The company will also be hosting an epic Alpha Affiliates Official party, the official party at SiGMA, taking place on Wednesday, November 15 from 10pm to 4am in the Gianpula Main Room. All attendees are invited and can expect an unforgettable evening with an off-the-chart entertainment lineup with international headliners and DJ legends including Memphis Mac, SavageandShe, Hozho and DJ Mykill.

Boris P, Head of Affiliates at Alpha Affiliates, said: "We are thrilled to connect with fellow innovators and showcase our affiliate programme on the world’s iGaming stage.

"SiGMA Europe brings together the best and brightest in the industry, and we look forward to forging new partnerships and networking with key other stakeholders at the forefront of the rapidly evolving affiliate marketing landscape. Together, we’ll explore new horizons and drive the future of iGaming and affiliate marketing”

SiGMA Europe 2023 represents the next step in the company’s ambitious growth plans as it connects with more partners.