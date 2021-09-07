Japanese youngster Yuki Tsunoda and Frenchman Pierre Gasly will stay at Alpha Tauri for the 2022 Formula One season, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Tsunoda has impressed in his rookie season, winning 18 points with a best finish of sixth at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Gasly has been with Alpha Tauri since joining in 2017, except for a short stint with sister team Red Bull in 2019.

“I have a very good relationship with Pierre. I have learnt a lot from him already this year and his experience has helped me to keep developing my own skills, so it’s great to be continuing my F1 journey with him,” said Tsunoda.

