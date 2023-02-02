Alpina has created a new model that arrives as the most powerful vehicle in the firm’s history.

Called the B5 GT, it’s a car powered by a 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine which brings 625bhp and 850Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph sprint of 3.2 seconds in saloon versions or 3.4 seconds in Touring variants. It’ll also manage a top speed of 205mph, or 200mph in the Touring.

Alpina has managed to boost power over the regular B5 through optimised intake duct and air intake silencer, while the engine software and turbo boost pressure have been tweaked too. The firm also aimed to improve the car’s ‘responsiveness and power delivery’ in order to achieve ‘excellent usability’ of the B5’s high performance. The B5 GT uses a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, too, which incorporates a revised launch control for even better acceleration.

