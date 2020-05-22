Alpina has revealed its latest incarnation of the D3 S.

Available in either saloon or estate layouts, the D3 S is the firm’s take on the most recent generation of BMW 3 Series.

A turbocharged straight-six diesel engine powers the whole affair, with power figures of 350bhp and 730Nm equating to a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time of 4.3 seconds in the saloon and 4.5 seconds in the estate. Flat-out, it’ll do 170mph (274km/h).

The D3 Touring adds practicality.

All variants send power to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive system and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. A mild-hybrid system is also incorporated too, helping to maximise the efficiency of the engine.

Inside, the D3 S builds on the standard equipment fitted to the BMW 330d with hand-stitched leather.

The interior of the D3 boasts hand-stitched leather.

Two wheel combinations are available too, with the choice of either 19- or 20-inch wheels giving the car an enhanced stance on the road. Behind them sit performance four-piston brake callipers with 395mm discs at the front. These are carried over from the Alpina B5, which produces more than 600bhp.