Alpina has revealed its latest range of cars which use BMW’s most recent 5 Series as a base.

Available to order now, the German tuner has announced both petrol-powered B5 and diesel-powered D5 models, available in either saloon or touring (estate) layouts.

The former utilises a 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 with 342bhp and 800Nm of torque, enabling the B5 to go from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 3.1 seconds when in saloon layout, or 3.3 in Touring cars. Flat-out, the saloon will hit 205mph (330km/h) while the touring will still reach the 200mph (322km/h) milestone. Large four-piston brake callipers help to deliver excellent braking performance too.

A sports exhaust system has been fitted, alongside specially tuned suspension with electronically controlled dampers. The exterior benefits from typical Alpina design touches, including a lower front splitter with the Alpina logo and 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

The D5, meanwhile, is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six bi-turbo diesel engine with 342bhp and 730Nm of torque driven to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Going from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) takes just 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 171mph (275km/h) is possible; in fact, Alpina claims that the D5 is the fastest production diesel on sale today.

The interior of the Alpina features many high-end materials.

The engine also utilises mild-hybrid technology to improve emissions and fuel consumption, with a 48-volt starter generator helping with both efficiency and dynamic response too.

Alpina expects first deliveries of B5 and D5 models to arrive this October.