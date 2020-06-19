Alpina has revealed its latest range of cars which use BMW’s most recent 5 Series as a base.
Available to order now, the German tuner has announced both petrol-powered B5 and diesel-powered D5 models, available in either saloon or touring (estate) layouts.
The former utilises a 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 with 342bhp and 800Nm of torque, enabling the B5 to go from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 3.1 seconds when in saloon layout, or 3.3 in Touring cars. Flat-out, the saloon will hit 205mph (330km/h) while the touring will still reach the 200mph (322km/h) milestone. Large four-piston brake callipers help to deliver excellent braking performance too.
A sports exhaust system has been fitted, alongside specially tuned suspension with electronically controlled dampers. The exterior benefits from typical Alpina design touches, including a lower front splitter with the Alpina logo and 20-inch forged alloy wheels.
The D5, meanwhile, is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six bi-turbo diesel engine with 342bhp and 730Nm of torque driven to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Going from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) takes just 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 171mph (275km/h) is possible; in fact, Alpina claims that the D5 is the fastest production diesel on sale today.
The engine also utilises mild-hybrid technology to improve emissions and fuel consumption, with a 48-volt starter generator helping with both efficiency and dynamic response too.
Alpina expects first deliveries of B5 and D5 models to arrive this October.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us