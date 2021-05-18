Alpine has presented the A110 Légende GT 2021, a limited edition of just 300 units for Europe. In this incarnation, the A110 Légende GT 2021 takes the A110 to new heights with a hitherto unseen elegance.

After the success of the A110 Légende GT, launched in 2020, the Légende GT 2021 has been endowed with specific new design components and high-level equipment to match the expectations of a top of the range clientele. It is also enhanced by technical characteristics that underline the sporty nature of the A110, borrowing the 292hp powertrain of the A110S.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com