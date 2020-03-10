Alpine has revealed the A110 Legende GT, a limited edition model that’s described as ‘the most refined’ version of the sports car yet.

Limited to just 400 examples globally, the Legende GT has seen a number of alterations made to improve everyday usability.

Three colours are offered for the model — Mercury Silver, Deep Black and Abyss Blue — while gold 18-inch alloy wheels have been added too. Translucent LED taillights have also been added to mark the Legende GT out from the rest of the range.

Welcome to the #A110LégendeGT, a limited edition to 400 examples worldwide. pic.twitter.com/mCOmGBJvDH — Alpine Cars (@AlpineCarsUK) March 3, 2020

Inside the car, new comfort-oriented leather sets hoe been introduced and are finished in a model-specific amber hue. Brown stitching also features throughout the cabin, along with a colour-matching 12 o’clock marker for the steering wheel.

A luggage set exclusive to the Legende GT that is identical in colour to the seats is also offered with the car, as well as a new storage compartment between driver and passenger for smaller items.

The interior of the A110 Legende GT receives high-quality materials.

Equipment highlights include a reversing camera, Focal stereo system, Brembo brakes and an active sports exhaust system.

Chassis tweaks haven’t been made from the regular A110 Legende, while its 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine continues to produce 246bhp. As a result, the GT is capable of 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in 4.3 seconds with a 156mph (251km/h) top speed possible.