Alpine has celebrated the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a special version of its A110 R.
The A110 R Le Mans will be limited to just 100 units, with all using a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 300bhp. Combined with a low weight of 1,082kg, the A110 R will manage 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 177mph.
The exterior of the car stands out with its white and blue livery, while a thin double line of blue and white is applied to the bonnet, roof and rear wing. There’s also a blue piping strip on the carbon wheels and a ‘shark fin’ on the carbon rear window that harks back to the Alpine A480 which competed at Le Mans.
Read the full story at timesmotors.com
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us