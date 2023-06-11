Alpine has celebrated the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a special version of its A110 R.

The A110 R Le Mans will be limited to just 100 units, with all using a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 300bhp. Combined with a low weight of 1,082kg, the A110 R will manage 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 177mph.

The exterior of the car stands out with its white and blue livery, while a thin double line of blue and white is applied to the bonnet, roof and rear wing. There’s also a blue piping strip on the carbon wheels and a ‘shark fin’ on the carbon rear window that harks back to the Alpine A480 which competed at Le Mans.

