Alpine will attempt to tackle the famous Pikes Peak hillclimb for the first time in a new spe-cially-prepared version of its A110 sports car.

The ‘Race to the Clouds’, which takes place in Colorado, USA, is an intense hill climb which undertakes 12.42 miles of steep, winding track. It’s a yearly event that sees cars of all types race to the summit of Pikes Peak, which takes place on June 25.

It’ll mark the first time that Alpine has entered into it, too. To take on the challenge, the French firm has created a specially equipped version of the A110, incorporating a number of tweaks and changes that should help it tackle all 156 corners of the course.

