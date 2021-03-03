Alpine have unveiled a striking blue, white and red livery for their foray into the world of Formula 1 during an innovative online launch for the A521.

Renault opted to rebrand their F1 outfit to the Alpine division for this season and thus overhauled their livery, swapping black and yellow for the colours synonymous with Alpine’s motorsport heritage.

The A521 will continue to be powered by a Renault engine, designed and developed in their engine base at Viry, while the chassis itself is an evolution of the R.S.20.

