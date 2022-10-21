Alpine’s Alpenglow concept has been revealed in full, showcasing a striking look at the future of the French firm.

Incorporating hydrogen power, the Alpenglow has been designed to resemble a wingsuit, which Alpine calls ‘the most extreme of mountain sports’. Named after the reddish glow that appears over the mountains before sunrise, the Alpenglow is a single-seater model in which the driver sits on the centre line between two hydrogen tanks.

The concept car’s body is transparent with a blueish hue, allowing you to make out the driver through it. Inside, there’s a geometric steering wheel inspired by Endurance racing cars. The paddle shift for the gears are transparent and backlit, while different buttons allow the driver to control aspects such as the on-board regenerative braking. The wheel also has an ‘overtake’ button to deliver a short power boost.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com