Over 350 members and friends of the Association of Lyceum Past Students (ALPS) celebrated their 25th anniversary on December 7 with a gala five-course dinner at the Radisson Blu Golden Sands resort, which was the highlight of a weekend they spent together.

ALPS president George Stagno Navarra addressed the diners and urged all Lyceum past students, wherever they may be, to join the association. He then asked those present to observe a minute’s silence in memory of founder president Dr Guido Saliba, who passed away exactly 15 years ago to the day.

A special memento, a leather passport cover embossed with the ALPS anniversary logo, was distributed to all members present.

The weekend celebration came to a close with Mass on Sunday celebrated by ALPS’ spiritual director, Fr William Bartolo, OFM Conv.