Over the past three years, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, members and friends of the Association of Lyceum Past Students never failed to keep in touch, either by texting or e-mail.

Now, after this long lapse, it was time to once again send an invitation to all members and friends, inviting them to a 28th anniversary reunion celebration.

On September 24, the Jesuits church in Valletta came alive with a big congregation taking part in Holy Mass, listening to a well-prepared homily by none other than the Rev. Dr Nicholas Doublet. Mgr Lawrence Gatt also concelebrated. The church ceremony lasted nearly an hour.

The ALPS group then walked into the Old Liceo building in Merchants Street, Valletta, where they got together and enjoyed each other’s company.

The pandemic brought about hard times during which the association could not bring together its members and friends to socialise.

Many are now of advanced age and such occasions keep them in touch and happy to reminisce the good old times of their younger years.

The reunion party lasted till late. Guests were then ferried back by a shuttle minibus service to their cars parked in Floriana.

It was a memorable evening that certainly brought back memories of happier times.

Addressing the guests, ALPS president George Stagno Navarra said the association did its best to keep members happy and fully adjourned with all that was going on around them. He went on to tell everyone that the time was fast approaching for a change.

A transition from the old to a younger generation of council members will ensure continuity to lead ALPS into a bright future, he said.

“The association motto Nil Mediocriter plays its role. We must therefore continue to do things in the right way, for the benefit of our members and friends and for the ALPS.”