Bjorn Formosa, the man who has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness about ALS ever since he was diagnosed with the fatal disease 2015, is in hospital.

Formosa was "urgently" admitted to Mater Dei Hospital after suffering intense pain caused by prostate stones.

His friends wrote on Facebook: "As a result of his condition, Bjorn cannot undergo medical intervention. We urge you to keep him in your prayers".

One year before he was diagnosed with ALS, in 2014 a 27-year-old Formosa had joined millions all over the world taking part in the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

ALS robs people of their ability to walk, eat and breathe. The disease destroys motor neurons, the long nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that tell the muscles what to do. Signals from these nerves gradually stop reaching the muscles, which weaken and die.

Formosa later told Times of Malta that back then “all we wanted to do was make some noise”.

That “noise” eventually saw the setting up of the ALS Malta foundation and the opening of Malta’s first home that offers services to patients with ALS, multiple sclerosis and other neurological diseases.

In 2018 Formosa had said he feared his end was near, but he soldiered on and is now gearing up for the completion of a second care home for people with neurological conditions - in Żebbuġ. A fundraising marathon is set for September 25.