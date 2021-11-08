Altada Technology Solutions, a global artificial intelligence (AI) platform solution provider, has announced they will be expanding to Malta and plan on adding 30 new jobs at their recently acquired offices in Smart City.

Altada announced its expansion plans during an unveiling event at the European Tech Hub in Smart City, followed by a networking gathering at the Sheer Bastion, held on October 13. The company has over 70 employees across the US and Europe and has also recently announced a $11.5 million funding round led by Rocktop Partners alongside Elkstone Partners and Enterprise Ireland.

The company’s mission is to deliver business results by combining ground-breaking technology and the brilliance of human endeavour. Altada are known for solving the unsolvable by bringing AI to life through innovative solutions that will help businesses reach their true potential.

Company CEO Allan F. Beechinor said: “We are thrilled to have opened our European tech hub in Malta. We have already carved out meaningful business partnerships and the talent coming through is very promising.”

Martin O’Brien, Altada’s CFO lies in full agreement with Beechinor about Malta’s prospects, and he went on to say that: “Malta is a core focus for Altada’s expansion into Europe. We are hiring across all departments.”

Julia Aquilina, Policy Executive at The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry was present at the unveiling, and she claimed that: “The Malta Chamber is delighted to see innovative and dynamic international companies partnering up with businesses in Malta and providing more employment opportunities to technology niches such as AI. The Malta Chamber is proud that one of its members, InboundMuse, has been selected by Altada.”

Altada Technology Solutions are currently on the hunt for data scientists and blockchain engineers to join their team in Malta in their new offices in Smart City.

If you are interested in working in a high-energy and fast-moving AI environment and have a passion for machine learning and data science, click here to become part of Altada’s team.