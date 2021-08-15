On August 1, a group of altar boys from Gozo visited Pope Francis at the Domus Sanctae Marthae, a building adjacent to St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. They were in Rome to give a liturgical service at the basilica. Accompanying them were Fr Frans Bonnici, Fr Mark Ellul, Edward Abela and Fr Stephen Magro. During August and September, another five groups of altar boys from Malta are visiting the Vatican.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us