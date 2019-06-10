Families which saw their apartments damaged in a construction incident in Guardamangia last Thursday will be accommodated in four apartments, the government said.

The Housing Authority has stepped in to accommodate the four families until they can return to their homes.

The families can start moving in by Monday to apartments, which were described as being in "good condition".

The alternative properties were found thanks to collaboration with the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.

The authority said the contractor responsible for the damage will foot the bill for the costs until there is no more danger and the families could return to their homes.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Social Accommodation said he will continue monitoring the situation.

Residents had initially complained that the authorities had ignored their concerns about the construction and then not helped them enough to find alternative properties.

It was the third construction incident in a month which left innocent neighbours with damaged properties.

After Thursday's incident, the prime minister announced plans for the quick introduction of new regulations on excavation and construction practices shortly after announcing he was suspending demolition works, amid widespread anger at the construction industry.

In spite of the suspension, Times of Malta received complaints of ongoing works carried out all over the island.