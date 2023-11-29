In the latest budget, Malta’s Labour government has underscored the significance of investing in culture and heri­tage as a means to safeguard the nation’s identity, traditions and history for future generations.

Yet, a pivotal question emerges: what is the government’s concrete vision for supporting these invaluable domains?

A void in comprehensive planning, viable solutions and a long-term strategy is evident. The government’s actions in the arts and culture sector often appear repetitive or focused on well-known projects, such as the restoration of the Grand Master’s Palace and the renovation of Villa Guardamangia.

The Nationalist Party has made an effort to emphasise the importance of art and culture by submitting a motion, currently pending in parliament. This motion advocates for the inclusion of art in Malta’s constitution, ensuring that the supreme law of the land recognises the significance of promoting culture and art.

The motion aims to signify the value of art within Malta’s core values and demonstrates the nation’s commitment to this vital domain.

Looking at the 2024 budget, the Nationalist Party’s vision revolves around a deep belief in the potential of Maltese and Gozitan artists and the necessity of increased investment in various creative fields. This investment should extend to professionals in the creative sector, encompassing musicians, singers, sculptors, graphic designers, videographers, web designers and those working in fashion, software and other industries.

It is vital to recognise that these diverse fields collectively contribute to the artistic sector. By diversifying the creative sector, Malta can unlock new economic opportunities, promoting both artistic and economic growth.

The government’s approach to supporting artists has been symbolised by its attempt to provide garages for them to use as rehearsal spaces, an effort that, ultimately, proved ineffective and out of touch with the genuine needs of the artistic community.

What artists truly seek is a professional framework that supports their growth. For example, there is a persistent demand for a multipurpose concert hall that befits Malta’s status as we approach 2024. Artists have heard promises year after year, yet, concrete progress remains elusive.

The Nationalist Party envisions the creation of a state-of-the-art concert hall, similar to the long-awaited Carnival Village, which is a fundamental necessity for a thriving artistic community.

Such a venue would offer the space, modern facilities and acoustics required for a wide range of performances, exhibitions, conferences and academic pursuits, contributing to the legacy of Malta’s artistic and cultural sector.

Expectations for the government’s 2024 budget were high, with hopes of witnessing a fresh vision for the art and culture sector. However, these hopes have largely gone unfulfilled as the government failed to present a comprehensive plan. Even the Malta Entertainment and Arts Industry Association has expressed concerns about the lack of a long-term vision for sustainability in the private sector.

Furthermore, it appears that the government overlooks the potential of the creative economy to integrate across various sectors, missing an opportunity for growth and development. The budget falls short of addressing the needs of the artistic and cultural sectors.

PN envisions a shift toward self-sustainability and active private sector involvement in heritage preservation - Julie Zahra

While the government was involved in the Council of Ministers for the European Union’s approval of an action plan for 2023-2026, emphasising empowerment for artists and the cultural sector, there was a notable absence of concrete incentives in the government’s budget speech for the following year. The only reference to the cultural and crea­tive sector was a vague promise of launching new schemes through the Maltese Council for the Arts in 2024.

These underwhelming measures do not match the potential and significance of these sectors on both economic and social levels.

Our heritage

Heritage Malta, initially established by a Nationalist administration, was created to safeguard and conserve national heritage autonomously. However, under the Labour government it has become increasingly politicised, straying from its original mission.

The Nationalist Party is committed to restoring Heri­tage Malta’s autonomy, allowing it to fulfil its core respon­sibilities while avoiding political influence and nepotism. Such reforms would ensure that Heritage Malta achieves its true potential and serves its intended functions.

Museums play a crucial role in preserving the nation’s heritage but poorly maintained sites, such as the Natural History Museum, Muża and the National Archaeology Museum, among others, diminish the overall experience for visitors, tourists and students.

The Nationalist Party advocates for a holistic approach to museums and historical sites, ensuring they enrich our communities. The opposition’s vision is to strike a balance between sites managed by Heritage Malta and those that can be overseen by private or non-governmental entities. This approach will encourage private individuals to take an active role in conserving national heritage for future generations.

The budget has, thus far, overlooked the critical role of climate change in threatening national heritage. Despite the urgency of addressing this issue, the government has yet to do so adequately.

The opposition recognises the need for a strategic shift in preserving cultural heritage by investing in research and education. Strengthening cultural heritage resilience in the face of climate change is a prio­rity. The Nationalist Party envisions a sustainable economic model that aligns with environmental goals and preserves cultural heritage for future generations.

The government has also a significant responsibility in safeguarding UNESCO World Heritage Sites within its territory. These sites are temporarily entrusted to Malta and their preservation is crucial.

The Nationalist Party’s vision emphasises comprehensive research, management and community participation in the conservation of these sites, recognising the full scope of their historical and cultural significance.

In summary, the budget and government policies must reflect a comprehensive vision for art, culture and national heritage.

Rather than relying on subsidies, the Nationalist Party envisions a shift toward self-sustainability and active private sector involvement in heritage preservation.

By involving professionals, encouraging community partici­pation and focusing on environmental sustainability, Malta can create a fair and inclusive future for its heritage and cultural treasures.

Julie Zahra

The Nationalist Party’s vision offers a transformative approach to these sectors, emphasising collaborative strategies to preserve and promote Malta’s rich cultural heritage.

Julie Zahra is shadow minister for the arts, culture, national heritage and film.