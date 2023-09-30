Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo both weighed in at 167.4 pounds on Friday ahead of their duel for Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight world titles.

Charlo, himself the undisputed junior middleweight world champion, will be at his heaviest fighting weight ever as he steps up to the 168-pound (76.2 kg) division for the first time aiming to grab Alvarez’s IBF, WBA, WBC AND WBO belts.

Both fighters looked relaxed and faced off without incident on the outdoor stage erected near the T-Mobile Arena, where a throng of fans jockeyed to capture images on their cellphones to the strains of mariachi music.

The ritual step on the scales, followed by a stare-down, followed an official weigh-in behind closed doors earlier Friday, under the eyes of Nevada State Athletic Commission officials.

