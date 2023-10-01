Saul “Canelo” Alvarez reaffirmed his super middleweight supremacy on Saturday with a devastating unanimous-decision victory over Jermell Charlo to retain his undisputed world title.

In a battle of undisputed champions, Mexico’s Alvarez knocked down Charlo in the seventh round as he defended his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts, becoming the first to defend all four for a third straight time.

Judges Max DeLuca and David Sutherland scored it 118-109 and Steve Weisfeld saw it 119-108 for Alvarez, who was the aggressor from the start.

