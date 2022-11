Julian Alvarez stepped into the void left by Erling Haaland with a goal and two assists as Manchester City came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1 on Wednesday.

The English champions were without Haaland due to a foot injury and with top spot in Champions League Group G already assured, Guardiola took the opportunity to leave Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo on the bench.

A much-changed City side trailed at the break to Rafa Mir’s towering header.

But 17-year-old Rico Lewis levelled on his full debut early in the second half before De Bruyne’s sublime pass set up Alvarez for his fourth City goal.

The Argentine then teed up Riyad Mahrez to complete the comeback seven minutes from time.

Victory sees City end the group five points clear of Borussia Dortmund with Sevilla dropping into the Europa League after finishing third.

Haaland was unstoppable when the sides met in September with City running out 4-0 winners.

Without the Norwegian, Guardiola’s men have lacked the same firepower with just four goals in their previous five games.

