Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez made history Saturday, knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round to become the first undisputed world super middleweight champion, unifying all four major belts in less than 12 months.

The 31-year-old added the IBF belt to his WBC, WBA and WBO straps in a winner-takes-all showdown at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas to join an exclusive club.

Mexico’s Alvarez knocked Plant down twice in the 11th; the first time with a stinging left hook, followed up by a thundering right uppercut.

Plant got up but the American was still wobbly and in a fog as Alvarez chased him around the ring.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta