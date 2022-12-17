Julian Alvarez came to the World Cup as a peripheral figure for Argentina but is preparing for Sunday’s final against France as their new star in attack.

The young Manchester City forward started just one of Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers and came to Qatar behind Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez in the pecking order.

The 22-year-old was unable to make a mark as a substitute as the Copa America champions started their campaign in Doha with a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia.

More details here.