Brazilian side Sao Paulo have parted company with Dani Alves after the veteran defender skipped training on Friday in protest over unpaid wages.

“We have made the decision and we have informed (manager) Hernan Crespo, that Daniel Alves will no longer be part of the team,” the side’s sporting director Carlos Belmonte announced on Twitter.

