Veteran Brazilian defender Dani Alves said on Friday that while he is not seeking a new club for the remainder of the current Brazilian season, he is not retiring from football.

After the 38-year-old right back terminated his contract with Sao Paulo on September 16, following a dispute over unpaid wages, he was linked with several other leading Brazilian clubs, including Fluminense, Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense.

The Brazilian transfer window closed on Friday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta