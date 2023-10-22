Religions have always played a crucial role in guiding the moral compass of societies, offering a pathway for individuals to lead a life steeped in virtue and communal harmony.

However, the recent geopolitical conundrums and societal upheavals have long shadowed the moral authority and ethos of religious institutions. The silence of religious leaders in times when their voices could mitigate strife and bring reconciliation is not only deafening but profoundly disconcerting.

The war by Russia, a nation deeply rooted in Christian Orthodox traditions, brings to light a disturbing alliance between political ambitions and religious endorsements. Russia’s president, often seen in accord with the church, partaking in religious celebrations, has been hailed by religious echelons for his actions despite the glaring humanitarian crisis that unfolded in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

This deep connection between political leaders and religious institutions is not unique; it reflects a global trend where political agendas often overshadow human values.

Across the globe, in the Middle East, the narrative of religion intertwined with violence continues, with Hamas orchestrating massacres in the name of Allah. The organised bloodbath, targeting children and adults indiscriminately under the banner of Jihad, is a stark deviation from the essence of religious teachings that advocate peace and co-existence.

But the bloodshed will not be confined to the actions of Hamas; it will continue through the retaliatory measures taken by Israel. While the aim might be to target terrorists, the reality is that the retaliation will undoubtedly unleash a monumental toll on civilian lives, especially the most vulnerable.

This will widen the chasm of hatred between the two nations and only help escalate the situation for generations to come. Amid the ongoing violence, the silence or support from many imams and rabbis, traditionally custodians of moral guidance, is concerning. This stance strays from fundamental religious teachings of love, tolerance and harmony while inadvertently granting a veil of religious legitimacy to violence, further fuelling the cycle of hatred and retribution.

Closer to home, the Church’s silence on numerous pressing issues has become deafening, reflecting a disquieting disengagement from the very moral and social dilemmas it purported to address. We may occasionally catch a murmur from Church leaders. Still, it often appears to be a fleeting attempt to appease one’s conscience rather than a robust endeavour to confront the root causes of moral decay.

There’s a palpable deficit of action, a lack of a resounding voice against the injustices and misdemeanours prevalent in today’s society. Worse still, there have been instances where our shepherds were seen embroiled in dubious practices that contradict the core teachings of the faith.

This burgeoning alliance and a seeming concession to materialistic pursuits over moral righteousness raises critical questions about the role and efficacy of religious institutions in modern society. If religious leaders succumb so easily to the rot that surrounds us, who will guide the moral compass of the upcoming generations?

The growing disillusionment among people, leading to a drift away from religious affiliations, is hardly surprising. The lack of moral fortitude displayed by different religious institutions in the face of blatant injustices has eroded the faith of many.

As Pope Francis once said, moving away from the culture of indifference that has permeated our society is crucial. The call for action is not just a rhetorical plea but a dire necessity to restore the integrity and relevance of religious institutions in shaping a just and compassionate society.

The journey towards rekindling the moral essence of religions and their institutions necessitates an introspective look at the existing paradigms. They must promote an unwavering commitment to justice and a vehement rejection of actions that fuel conflicts.

Only then can religions reclaim their revered stature as heralds of peace and moral righteousness in a world on the brink of collapse.

Alexiei Dingli is a professor of Artificial Intelligence.