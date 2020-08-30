In a few weeks’ time, the Malta Developers Association will be marking its first decade in existence. Since then the MDA has grown tremendously, also in terms of membership, and it is now time for it to go to the next level. The MDA can be the game changer not only for the benefit of its members but also for society as a whole.

The MDA’s vision for the next 10 years is clear – a vision of making the industry more professional, better regulated and more sensitive to the needs of the community and the environment in which it operates.

The MDA wants to champion better protection of the natural environment. Development and the environment are not foes, as many opt to see them, but components of the same vision. The MDA wants to champion intelligent development planning which allows a better quality of life for all. It wants to further champion and push forward best practices in health and safety.

No country can do away with development and therefore the secret lies in keeping the industry growing in a new framework which respects our new way of living and in full respect of our heritage, culture and environment.

Ten years ago, most of the developers, contractors and industry stakeholders did not really talk to each other, let alone consult and put forward important proposals to the country’s authorities.

Ten years ago, the country, like the rest of the world, was in a full-blown recession, with the industry almost at a complete standstill. During the past 10 years, the MDA transformed the industry from a lame duck to a more professional major economic player. Today the industry leaves millions in the state’s coffers and supports over 50,000 people in direct and indirect employment.

It is now time for the MDA to move forward to its next important step – raising the industry’s bar. Admittedly there is still a lot to be done. While the economic spin-offs of such an important sector is there for everyone to see, this has sometimes come at the expense of poor quality and shoddy works, unpleasant architecture and accidents.

As from the beginning of September, the MDA will be launching its first of many initiatives, aimed at building new bridges with the community at large, primarily the neighbours of building sites and projects to put their minds at rest that what is going on next door is safe and done according to the rules.

This is the essence of MDA’s innovative ‘Safer Neighbourhood Scheme’ which we launched publicly a few weeks ago and will come into force as from Tuesday.

We honestly believe that it is in the interest of the developer to make sure that neighbours feel safe and confident.

We will be showing others how things should be done, with the aim of becoming the industry’s trendsetters.

We will be setting new standards for all, even those who are not yet our members, to emulate.

All MDA members who are issued with a commencement notice to start their project as of September, have to abide by MDA’s directive on the ‘Safer Neighbourhood Scheme’. MDA developers, both as individuals and through their commercial companies, will be obliged to refund expenses related to the professional report drawn up as requested by law on the method statement/condition report.

Prior to the commencement of any project, third parties adjacent to a construction site would be able to have a professional report drawn up as requested by law on the method statement/condition report.

In order to avoid any conflicts of interest, real or perceived, this report is to be drawn up by an architect independently chosen by the third party, and the MDA developer member will be obliged to refund the architect’s fee upon the presentation of a fiscal receipt and the report. In those cases where a third party cannot afford to pay the architect’s fee, the developer will hand to the third party the amount to be paid to the architect, upon the presentation of a fiscal invoice by the third party.

In the case where the proposed development borders a block of apartments, the neighbouring owners will coordinate with one another to appoint one architect to carry out this important task.

The MDA believes that through this new initiative as part of the ‘Safer Neighbourhood Scheme’, it is being proactive while empowering neighbours and supporting developers within the current legislative framework.

The MDA is not the regulator – enforcement and regulation fall within the remit of the policy maker and the legislator. However, we really want things to be done as professionally and as safely as possible. Hence why we have launched the ‘Safer Neighbourhood Scheme’.

After all, this is in everyone’s interest.

Marthese Portelli, Director General, Malta Developers Association