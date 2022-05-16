Malta’s patriarchal and gossip culture negatively impacts women’s self-esteem, according to a study that identified seven factors affecting women’s confidence levels.

The study, carried out by Sarah Borg for her social well-being bachelor’s dissertation, flags, among others, the locals’ tendency “to pry into others’ business” through in-depth interviews she carried out in 2020 and 2021.

These local characteristics seem to especially prevail with women who are also mothers.

One participant has often been asked how she was “still working” while caring for her two children.

And when she was pregnant for the third time, comments about her children’s age instilled pressure and guilt to the extent that she lost sleep over it.

Things took a turn for the worse when she was almost bed-bound during one of her three pregnancies and her mother-in-law augured: “I hope you get better because my son… poor thing”.

According to Borg, the local patriarchal and intrusive society often pushes Maltese women to be “more concerned about what other people may think about them than foreign people would, with their self-esteem in particular more likely to be contingent on the approval of others”.

Borg’s study comes on the heels of increasing news coverage of women’s rights and the role of women in politics.

Women excluded from psychological development research

Aware of women being historically excluded from research linked to psychological development and, separately, local misogynistic discourse, Borg wanted to list the perceived factors which affect Maltese women’s self-esteem.

Appearance, a woman’s professional and domestic roles, people’s judgement and support, self-determination and independence, age and education made the list.

Sometimes my bosses want to hear something from a man

The participants recalled various scenarios – whether at home, at social events or at work – that measured a woman’s worth.

One participant’s father has made it clear that “a woman is made to have children, raise them, be at home and do the housework. If a woman doesn’t have, or is unable to have children, she is a waste of space on earth”.

And wherever they worked – whether in construction or the legal field – participants felt they had to validate themselves.

One other participant noted: “Sometimes my bosses want to hear something from a man.

“Even if we say the exact same thing, most of the time they accept it because my male counterpart is confirming it”.

Have you ever heard these Maltese proverbs?

Mara bla żaqq bħal tieġ bla daqq: A woman who is not plump is like a wedding without music.

Seba’ nisa f'sensihom, miġnun jgħaddihom: A madman is worth more than seven women in their right senses.

Il-mara bħal lumija tagħsarha u tarmiha: A woman is like a lemon - you squeeze and throw her away.

Qatta żergħa araha filgħodu u xebba araha filgħaxija: Inspect a sheaf of corn in the morning and a young woman in the evening.

Id-dbielet twal ikarkru t-trab, imma d-dbielet qosra jkarkru l-erwieħ: Long skirts drag dust but short skirts drag away souls.