An amateur football club in Marsa has been given six months to find a new home after a court ordered its eviction following a breach of rights complaint by the club’s current landlords.

Landlords of the Triq Isouard property won the legal victory against St Michael’s Amateur Football Club in a case concluded this week by judge Francesco Depasquale.

The court concluded that legal provisions intended to ensure landlords receive fair compensation for properties subject to old leases did not adequately protect them in this case.

Furthermore, laws that granted sports clubs greater protection had resulted in the landlords suffering greater damage, the court added as it ordered the club’s eviction. It also ordered the State Advocate to pay landlords almost €7,000 in damages.

The constitutional case was instituted by Malcolm Curmi together with his two brothers Alan and Andre, who acquired the property by title of donation from their mother in 2016.

The property originally belonged to their grand aunt who had leased it in 1989 for an original term of four years.

However, in terms of the Reletting of Urban Property (Regulation) Ordinance their predecessors in title were forced to renew the lease once that term expired, thus ending up in a forced landlord-tenant relationship.

The original rent of Lm80 was increased to €525 payable every six months.

Faced with the situation where they had no option but to accept renewal of the lease, in 2021 the owners filed proceedings against the State Advocate and the Club, claiming that their fundamental rights were breached because they were being denied peaceful enjoyment of their property in terms of Article 1 Protocol 1 of the European Convention.

They were also being unjustly deprived of their property without compensation in terms of article 37 of the Constitution, the applicants’ lawyers claimed.

At the time the case was filed a court-appointed architect valued the property at €130,000, with a rental value of €3650 annually.

The landlords argued that the current legal regime, which forced them to accept renewal of the lease, made it difficult for them to regain full possession of the property.

Both the State Advocate as well as the club raised various pleas, including the argument that the applicants could ask the Rent Regulation Board to increase the rent.

However, the First Hall Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction, observed that the current law only granted landlords a maximum increase equivalent to 2% of the rental value.

In this case, the parties had reached an agreement to increase the rent to a sum higher than that 2% rise envisaged by law, but that was still below its current market value.

The State Advocate argued that recent amendments in 2021 also introduced a measure whereby tenants had to satisfy a means test and if they did not, they could be ordered to vacate the premises within two years.

The law also envisaged particular circumstances wherein the landlord could regain possession of the property, namely in case of non-payment of rent, damage to the property and breach of lease conditions, such as by subletting.

Although those amendments had improved the situation of owners of such rented properties, they still did not strike an adequate balance between owners’ and tenants’ rights.

The owners could only regain possession of their property under specific circumstances envisaged by law and failing those, only if the tenant failed the means test, observed the court.

Even if such protected leases continued to exist in the public interest, as claimed by the State Advocate, the necessary proportionality between owners’ and tenants’ interests was to be maintained.

The court had no doubt that such deprivation of property resulted in a breach of the applicants’ rights and that breach was a consequence of the laws that were in force.

Whilst upholding their claim in terms of Article 1 Protocol 1 of the European Convention, the court awarded the owners €4326 in pecuniary damages and €2500 in non-pecuniary damages, applicable to the five-year term since they acquired the property by donation.

Moreover, their request for eviction was also upheld.

The court made reference to a similar case concerning the Naxxar Lions Football Club where both the first court and the court of appeal had declared that for the sake of justice the owners were no longer bound to renew the lease.

In light of the current legal regime which afforded greater protection to clubs, the owners of such premises suffered greater irremediable damage.

If the applicants’ request for eviction were not upheld, such injustice would be perpetrated, said the court, thus ordering the tenants to vacate the premises within six months.

Lawyers Edward DeBono, Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb assisted the applicants.