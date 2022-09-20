Amateur Gozo Football has been launched, which is the first official entity set up specifically to organise amateur football competitions in Gozo.

Its first competitive structure will be ‘The Monday League’ of which registrations have been closed and fixtures have been drawn.

Throughout the football season, further competitions shall be organised, such as a knock-out competition open for external participants, since interest has exceeded expectations.

Amateur Gozo Football has the aim to give an opportunity to all those who have the love of sport and would like to keep an active lifestyle to participate in an amateur and safe environment.

