The second day of the EBA Nations Cup 2023, which is being held in Bridlington, was reserved for the singles competitions.

Several Maltese players took part in this competition on a knock-out basis.

In the men’s category, no less than 224 games were played from the opening three rounds of the competition.

Two Maltese players managed to get to the fourth round as on Wednesday Owen Amato will be facing Scotsman Jamie Burnett while Stephen Mangion will play against Ben Rodgers, of England.

