Mavenry, the fashion, accessories and beauty store at The Point, celebrated its first birthday at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in true Mavenry style.

Amazing You Live! featured a spectacular fashion show with almost 100 ensembles and attended by 1,000 guests and fashionistas. Brands available exclusively at Mavenry exhibited the top range of their fall and winter collections. The creative twist was that the show reflected and narrated Mavenry’s current story – “looking” at fashion items in the changing lights of day - from morning to afternoon, to evening and after-party.

Live music and DJing was meticulously curated to compliment the show’s shifting moods and aesthetics. The show was followed by an after-party led by DJ Ant.

Karl Micallef, CEO, Blue Rock Group which owns and runs Mavenry commented: “Our store was born as an act of faith. We strongly believed that Malta was ready for a unique concept store, the natural home of fashion, shoes, eyewear and beauty lines which looks to Paris, New York and Milan as its gold standard. Today, a year on, I am proud to say that we look to the future with even more inspiration, vision and drive.”