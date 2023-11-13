A French gay rights group said Wednesday it had launched legal action against Amazon Prime for offering on streaming replay a football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in which homophobic chants were audible.

During the September 24 match between the bitter Ligue 1 rivals, thousands of PSG supporters chanted homophobic slogans referring to their opponents.

An AFP reporter covering the game said the chanting in PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium went on for around 10 minutes.

Four PSG players, including Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele, were given suspended one-match bans for also chanting insults directed at the Marseille players while celebrating their 4-0 thrashing of their opponents.

A lawyer for the LGBT Families group said it had filed a criminal complaint against Amazon Prime for offering the game on replay, noting that while broadcasters are not responsible for offensive content that may occur during a live match they are liable for content offered on replay.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com