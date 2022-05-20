Last year, singer-songwriter Amber released her album titled 1991 which was also a way to celebrate her 30th birthday with her followers. A year later, she releases her latest track off the album, I Need You, along with a music video which was produced by tribe.

Amber says: “The song portrays the feeling of when you're truly madly deeply in love with someone, and not being able to function through the day. Even though you still haven't declared your love to the other person. However, the thought of being in love is too much and you cannot resist it. You're constantly thinking about the person and wanting to be next to him/her at all times.”

She wrote this song in the studio with Matteo Depares. “We spent a whole weekend writing and discussing new material when we came up with this fun melody which then Matteo transformed into an incredible production. To finish it off, we took it to Elton Zee at WickedandLoud to work his magic on the mastering of the track.”

Now that the music scene is working its way back to normality when it comes to live performances, we can expect to see Amber perform on stage.

You can follow Amber on her Facebook page.