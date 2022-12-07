Popular Maltese singer Amber has released ‘Mument Maġiku', a new Christmas song in Maltese.

The single is Amber’s second original Christmas tune following her release last year titled Dan il-Millied. Those that know Amber know how much she loves the festive season and that spending time with her family and friends during these times means so much to her.

Mument Maġiku speaks about how the warm feeling surrounding Christmas is due to the memories created throughout the years and how they make this season so special.

Christmas is a time when we try and surround ourselves with love and appreciation for all that we have been blessed with. Amber tells us ‘’It’s the time spent together that makes it the most wonderful time of the year and what makes the season and moments so magical.’’