Harry Kane holds the key to England’s bid to end 55 years of hurt as Gareth Southgate’s side start their Euro 2020 campaign with a revenge mission against Croatia on Sunday.

England have not won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup and their under-achieving history is littered with heartache and embarrassment on the big stage.

One of their more painful defeats in recent years came at the hands of Croatia, who beat Southgate’s men in the World Cup semi-finals in Russia three years ago.

But England have been revitalised under the former international defender and they go into this weekend’s Group D opener at Wembley with mounting belief they can emulate the success of Bobby Moore and company on home turf more than half a century ago.

