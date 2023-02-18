A remarkable turnaround under rookie coach Didier Digard has ambitious Nice eyeing European qualification again after a miserable start to the season for the club owned by British group Ineos.

Nice were in the bottom half of Ligue 1 and had just been knocked out of the French Cup by third-division opponents when they decided to sack veteran Swiss coach Lucien Favre in early January.

Favre had enjoyed a successful first spell in charge of the team from the Cote d’Azur, not long before they were taken over in 2019 by Ineos, the group chaired by Monaco-based British petrochemicals billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

