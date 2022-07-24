The Grand Commandery of the Castello (GCC), a jurisdiction of the Military and Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem based at Torri ta’ Lanzun in Mensija, donated a new ambulance to Women in Need (WIN) in India.

This project started in 2019 but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, has only just become a reality. There was a mountain of bureaucracy to overcome in India, but finally the ambulance is on the road assisting poor and underprivileged women.

This is the second ambulance provided by the Grand Commandery to WIN.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups /198361391804533.