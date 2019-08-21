Updated 10.30am

Three passengers were slightly injured in a crash on the Coast Road in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq involving a bus. The accident happened just before 10am on Saturday.

The injured passengers were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Malta Public Transport said in a statement said an emergency procedure was immediately activated following the accident and its response team went on site to offer all possible assistance to the authorities.

While the company was investigating the cause of the incident, its priority at the moment was to ensure the well-being and safety of its employees and passengers, it said.

Photo: Derek Abbot

Photo: Jessica Powell