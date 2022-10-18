After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Association of Model Engineers (AME) will be holding its annual model exhibition at the Main Hall of the Kulleġġ San Ġorġ Preca Middle School (ex-Maria Reġina Grammar School, Blata l-Bajda.

The exhibition is being held with the cooperation of the Department of Education and the head of school. Opening times will be from 9am to 8pm, except on Sunday, October 29, when it will remain open till 6 pm. Entrance is free from the Mile-End side.

Model categories on display include aircraft; military vehicles; crafts; marine; figures; general engineering; cars; space and science fiction; trains; dioramas; and diecast. During the exhibition, the association will also be holding its annual competitions, which are open to its members. Models for competitions will be on display as well.

During the exhibition, members of the Association of Model Engineers will be demonstrating how to build various models. The Engineering Section will put up demonstrations of various working steam engines and the Trains Section will be exhibiting train models. This year, a demonstration of 3D printing will be included.

Commercial stands will also be showing products in connection with the modelling fields. Modelers will have an opportunity to view what models and related modelling products are available on our island.

The general public is invited to visit this year’s exhibition.